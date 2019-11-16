New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness: GM with Cy Young and ROY decided inexperienced manager was the way to guarantee success
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
THOUGHT OF THE DAY: This man has the Cy Young and the Rookie of the Year. Apparently, he thought the best way to guarantee success was to hire an inexperienced manager. One that’s kinda sorta caught up in a cheating scandal before he even starts.
Tweets
-
RT @Quick60: Let’s get it on 👍🏈💪 https://t.co/awS1NBY8AMTV / Radio Network
-
Me, out loud, as I watched this: "It's what he deserves."Here we go. Hadji the gourmet! https://t.co/PYRLuNCH1KBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: GM with Cy Young and ROY decided inexperienced manager was the way to guarantee success https://t.co/HtNv6vtdrQBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: Marcus Stroman Announces Number Change https://t.co/OySDZDkSjE #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Dynasty.The Michigan Daily defeats State News, 8-0, for its 15th-straight victory. #BeatStateNews https://t.co/W25yTzWaFEBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The back page: TURNING POINT https://t.co/BZjuDxAbjUBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets