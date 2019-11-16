New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets Police Morning Laziness: GM with Cy Young and ROY decided inexperienced manager was the way to guarantee success

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

THOUGHT OF THE DAY:  This man has the Cy Young and the Rookie of the Year.  Apparently, he thought the best way to guarantee success was to hire an inexperienced manager.  One that’s kinda sorta caught up in a cheating scandal before he even starts.  

