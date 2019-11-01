New York Mets

Cyclones Could Replace Rumble Ponies as Mets’ Double-A Affiliate

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 3m

Bill Madden of the New York Daily News reports that as part of Rob Manfred's plan to eliminate short-season leagus, the Brooklyn Cyclones could become the New York Mets' new Double-A affiliate.

