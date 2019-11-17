New York Mets
Mike Silva Talks Beltran & Astros Sign Stealing 77 WABC
by: LYONS RADIO NETWORK — Talkin' Mets 3m
Mike Silva speaks with Jonathan Friedman and Jeff Lax of Talking Sports on 77 WABC. Mike gives his take on Carlos Beltran's culpability in the Astros sign-stealing drama.
Tweets
Astros claim they were just watching an Andy Griffith Show re-run very loud in the clubhouse.New story. Sources: ALCS investigation actually did reveal whistling after Yankees complained. https://t.co/IfQIFWX8lzBeat Writer / Columnist
And Tanaka and Paxton were changing signs with no one on base, which is what got me digging on this in the first place last month.@martinonyc It happened with no one on base. How else would they get the signs?Beat Writer / Columnist
If whistling was indeed used to communicate signs, it wasn't necessarily from video. Could just be pitch tipping. Still would be a violation of unwritten rules about audio, but it's important to keep all aspects of this story in context.Beat Writer / Columnist
We have NO idea if they did. That should be totally clear.If the Astros used hidden cámaras then it changes everything and I’d start shitting bricks. https://t.co/PAP5oihx3rBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @unrealDMGold: @Metstradamus This doesn’t bode well for free agent signingsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @PRINCE_OF_NY: The #Astros are book smart and not much else — socially unskilled, clumsy and plain dumb about covering their tracks. Emails discussing blatant rule breaking? Morons. #MLBBlogger / Podcaster
