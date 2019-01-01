New York Mets

Metsblog
48375212_thumbnail

Amid potential Mets roster crunch, what does future hold for J.D. Davis?

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 6m

J.D. Davis was a tremendous hitter for the Mets in 2019, was an integral part of a loose and fun clubhouse that was a breath of fresh air, and is under team control through 2024. But where does he fit?

Tweets