New York Mets

Mets Merized
48041947_thumbnail

Re-Signing Zack Wheeler Should Be Atop Mets Offseason Plans

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 1m

Despite right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler rejecting the Mets' $17.8 million qualifying offer, re-signing the Georgia native should be a top priority this winter.Wheeler, 29, had an interesting

Tweets