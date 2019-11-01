New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Re-Signing Zack Wheeler Should Be Atop Mets Offseason Plans
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 1m
Despite right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler rejecting the Mets' $17.8 million qualifying offer, re-signing the Georgia native should be a top priority this winter.Wheeler, 29, had an interesting
Tweets
-
TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @taffyakner: I was going through a spell of depression—too much exposure to the misery of this world—when I started interviewing @tomhanks; I'm not anymore. Did you know that celebrity profiles can heal you? https://t.co/BlvOnkQd91Beat Writer / Columnist
-
In game four of the 1969 World Series, Seaver threw a 10-inning complete game, giving up six hits (all singles), two walks and one run. The Mets won, 2-1, to take a 3 games to 1 lead. My father’s scorecard:TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @MBrownstein89: Happy 30th Birthday, Seth Lugo. Among qualified relievers in 2019, Lugo posted the 4th-highest fWAR (2.2), tied for 9th-lowest WHIP (0.90) & 13th-best K-BB% (28.0%). Lugo has tossed at least 2.0 scoreless innings 32 times since 2018, most among relievers. #Mets #LGM @seth_lugo https://t.co/rTBMOWOeYcBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @speakwisely2017: @MLB Seriously MLB - You couldn’t find one freaking clip in a Mets uniform doing his usual pitching damage to hitters!!! Come on!!!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DanBarryNYT: And here is the list of minor league teams that could lose their major league parent club ties -- from the Lowell Spinners of Massachusetts to the Missoula PaddleHeads of Montana. Entire leagues: Appalachian, Pioneer, NY-Penn: https://t.co/N5O4kwLNCqBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets