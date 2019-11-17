Still With Us

As a kid, I was lucky to go to a good number of major league games. But I went to far, far more minor league games and can't imagine still being hooked on baseball now without those.

James Santelli. All-in. Pitt Volleyball. Affiliated ball across the region is at risk here: Hagerstown and Frederick, Maryland... Williamsport, Erie and State College, PA... the Mahoning Valley... all over West Virginia. This is not how your grow baseball. This is how you kill it. https://t.co/IRlBuh55aJ