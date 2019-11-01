New York Mets

Mack's Mets
48403737_thumbnail

Reese Kaplan -- Maybe a Straight Defensive Catcher is Not the Way to Go

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 36s

One thing that was a highly pleasant surprise for the Mets fans in 2019 was the high level of production they got from their bats.   W...

Tweets