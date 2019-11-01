New York Mets

nj.com
48405477_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankee to become Mets pitching coach for new manager Carlos Beltran? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4m

The New York Mets fired Mickey Callaway after two seasons and decided to clean house, beginning with hiring former New York Yankees outfielder Carlos Beltran as manager.

Tweets