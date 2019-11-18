New York Mets
You could be the Mets Mental Performance Coach! Apply Now!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 8s
Hey, want a job with the Mets? You know who sounds pretty qualified for this is Carlos Beltran! Well, except for “Demonstrated history of strong leadership and management skills.” – which apparently was not a qualifier for Field Manager. If you’re...
Too much sauce. 💦💦💦 #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Joey Cora has emerged as a "strong candidate" for Mets bench coach https://t.co/zp8Qh9kPogTV / Radio Network
That's one heck of a coincidence https://t.co/Ipnh5ozfTMBlogger / Podcaster
Cliff Lee, man. It all fell apart so fast.The 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot, as announced by @baseballhall moments ago. https://t.co/yyTzUNyoMABeat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Mets All Decade Team: The 1970s https://t.co/hKiTavUq2G #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Happy 51st Birthday, Gary Sheffield. Sheffield hit his 500th career home run as a member of the @Mets back on April 17, 2009. He became the first player to reach that milestone in a #Mets uniform. @garysheffield @MetsMerized #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
