You could be the Mets Mental Performance Coach! Apply Now!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police

Hey, want a job with the Mets? You know who sounds pretty qualified for this is Carlos Beltran!   Well, except for “Demonstrated history of strong leadership and management skills.” – which apparently was not a qualifier for Field Manager. If you’re...

