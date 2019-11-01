New York Mets

Mets Merized
48411753_thumbnail

Mets All Decade Team: The 1970s

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 5m

The 1970s was a decade filled with very high highs and very low lows for the still fledgling New York Mets. The nine year-old franchise could not have begun 1970 with more pride as they were defen

