Billy Wagner belongs in Hall of Fame, and has another shot on new ballot
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 6m
Former Mets closer Billy Wagner received just 17.9 percent of 425 possible votes one year ago when he again missed out on being elected to the Hall of Fame, and his name is back on the ballot again this year.
