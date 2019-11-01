New York Mets

Mets Merized
Joey Cora Emerges as Candidate for Mets’ Bench Coach

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 35s

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Joey Cora, the current third base coach of the Pittsburgh Pirates, has become a leading candidate to fill the position of New York Mets bench coach.Cora

