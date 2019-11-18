The 2019-20 AAOP: The Champions

Why not just do away with screening committee that omits Marco Scutaro and includes Heath Bell, Chone Figgins (no offense). Let’s include any player who plays 10 years in the bigs. Playing 10 years is an amazing achievement. No need to split hairs betw Scutaro and Bell/Figgins

Jayson Stark The only eligible player with at least 20 Wins Above Replacement who didn't make this ballot? Marco Scutaro https://t.co/ryGsuTL5H4