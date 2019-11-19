New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yoenis Cespedes takes batting practice in Instagram video | Newsday
by: Nick Klopsis nicholas.klopsis@newsday.com @nickklopsis November 19, 2019 1:52 PM — Newsday 39s
Could Yoenis Cespedes be gearing up for a return to the Mets? A video surfaced on Tuesday of the injured Mets outfielder, who has not played in more than a year, taking batting practice off of former
Tweets
-
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Binghamton Rumble Ponies owner John Hughes is clearly not happy with the proposal by MLB to eliminate at least 40 minor league teams including Binghamton. Talks about the loss to minor league communities. Calls it a "direct threat to minor league baseball."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: The Media Goon Memorabilia Market to be held Decem... https://t.co/NgF1lKm158Blogger / Podcaster
-
I hear the Mets are excited about the video of Cespedes taking BP off Endy Chavez. So excited in fact, that they've signed Chavez to be a reliever.Blogger / Podcaster
-
@The7Line @LifeOfTimReilly If he can produce quality at bats and stay healthy, this is a good thing.Super Fan
-
Our annual garage sale is THIS SUNDAY, 9 am - 11 am at the ballpark! Come by and raid our closet for past giveaways and more at awesome prices. *Cash Only!* #garagesaleMinors
- More Mets Tweets