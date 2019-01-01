New York Mets

Mets Minors
48448220_thumbnail

Adonis Uceta, Jason Krizan Staying With Mets Organization

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 2m

Our own Jacob Resnick reports that right-handed reliever Adonis Uceta and utility man Jason Krizan has agreed to deals to stay in the Mets organization. Both were scheduled to be free agents this

Tweets