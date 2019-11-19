New York Mets

The Mets Police


New Zealand’s ABL Baseball Team realizes baseball is boring, will play 7 inning games

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

I like these Auckland Tuatara.  They get it.  The bold is mine.   We need to keep pace with changing world of live sports broadcasting and that means thinking about how best to package your product,”  Vale said. “We see this concept of seven-innings...

