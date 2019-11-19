New York Mets
Mets showing interest in catcher Robinson Chirinos
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post
The Mets, clearly motivated to improve their catching corps, have expressed interest in free agent Robinson Chirinos, according to an industry source. Chirinos, who will turn 36 next June, enjoyed a
