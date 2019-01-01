New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
WATCH: Bobby Valentine and Todd Zeile reminisce about time together with Mets
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 6m
When Todd Zeile arrived to play first base for the Mets in 2000, he quickly got to know his new manager, Bobby Valentine.
Tweets
-
New Post: Mets Interested in Robinson Chirinos, Drew Butera https://t.co/A0qSPLzMHH #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @RFootball: 🔥🔥🔥 @MortellAward https://t.co/zX7vLxPvb7TV / Radio Personality
-
The Mets' catching search is coming into focus https://t.co/5CAiv0i2RrBlogger / Podcaster
-
He looked rusty https://t.co/HiWSYkxEn9Blogger / Podcaster
-
Gonna tell my kids this was Louis ArmstrongSuper Fan
-
#Mets showing interest in catcher Robinson Chirinos https://t.co/yhzb8kCdb4 via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets