Report: Mets interested in Chirinos, Butera
by: Tom Ruminski — The Score
The New York Mets are looking for catching depth and eyeing a pair of veteran options.The Mets are interested in free agents Robinson Chirinos and Drew Butera, according to Ken Davidoff of the New York Post.Chirinos, 35, went deep 17 times for the...
