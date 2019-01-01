New York Mets

The Score
48458710_thumbnail

Report: Mets interested in Chirinos, Butera

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 5m

The New York Mets are looking for catching depth and eyeing a pair of veteran options.The Mets are interested in free agents Robinson Chirinos and Drew Butera, according to Ken Davidoff of the New York Post.Chirinos, 35, went deep 17 times for the...

Tweets