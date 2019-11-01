New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mets Interested in Robinson Chirinos, Drew Butera

by: Josh Finkelstein

Ken Davidoff of the New York Post reports that the Mets have expressed interest in signing catchers Robinson Chirinos and Drew Butera.Chirinos hit .238/.347/.443 with 17 home runs and 58 RBI w

