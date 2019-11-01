New York Mets

nj.com
48464977_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Why Scott Boras won’t pull a Bryce Harper with Stephen Strasburg, Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rendon - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

Agent Scott Boras represents many of the top MLB free agents this winter, including former Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg, former Houston Astros ace Gerrit Cole and former Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon.

Tweets