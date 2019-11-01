New York Mets

Mets Merized
47846218_thumbnail

Rumor Roundup: Strasburg Could Sign Before Winter Meetings

by: Violeta Pietronico Mets Merized Online 5m

Strasburg Deal Could Be Sealed Before Winter MeetingsStephen Strasburg, one-third of this offseason's most elite free agents- with Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon as the remaining two-thirds- c

Tweets