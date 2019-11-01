New York Mets

Mets Daddy
48467691_thumbnail

Yoenis Cespedes Sighting

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 35s

In quite unexpected fashion, video surfaced of Endy Chavez throwing batting practice to Yoenis Cespedes down in Florida. If you look at the video, you see Cespedes taking some cautious hacks and no…

Tweets