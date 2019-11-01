New York Mets
Padres, Angels, White Sox, and Twins in Lead For Zack Wheeler
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 3m
Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports that the Los Angeles Angels, Chicago White Sox, Minnesota Twins, and San Diego Padres are currently comprising "the leading group" for Zack Wheeler this offseason.
The #Mets are reportedly interested in former Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos.
According to @KenDavidoff, the #Mets are showing significant interest in Robinson Chirinos.
Mets 40-man roster moves... * Four prospects added and protected from the Rule 5 draft: SS Andres Gimenez, RHP Jordan Humphreys, C Ali Sanchez, LHP Thomas Szapucki * RHP Drew Gagnon was designated for assignment. The Mets' 40-man roster is at 40.
