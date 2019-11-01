New York Mets

Mets Merized
Padres, Angels, White Sox, and Twins in Lead For Zack Wheeler

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 3m

Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports that the Los Angeles Angels, Chicago White Sox, Minnesota Twins, and San Diego Padres are currently comprising "the leading group" for Zack Wheeler this offseason.

