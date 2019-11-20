New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Angels, Padres, others chasing Zack Wheeler; Mets eyeing catchers, including Robinson Chirinos - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry @daynperry Nov 20, 2019 at 1:11 pm ET • 2 min read — CBS Sports 2m
Here are your hot stove rumors for Wednesday
Tweets
-
The #Mets are reportedly interested in former Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos. https://t.co/LpgqhK25plTV / Radio Network
-
This is a much more light-hearted Browns-Steelers feud https://t.co/5q3QL4CjkOBlogger / Podcaster
-
NEWS: According to @KenDavidoff, the #Mets are showing significant interest in Robinson Chirinos. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets 40-man roster moves... * Four prospects added and protected from the Rule 5 draft: SS Andres Gimenez, RHP Jordan Humphreys, C Ali Sanchez, LHP Thomas Szapucki * RHP Drew Gagnon was designated for assignment. The Mets’ 40-man roster is at 40.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Official: #Mets designate Drew Gagnon for assignment, add Andrés Giménez, Jordan Humphreys, Ali Sánchez and Thomas Szapucki to the 40-man roster.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Official: the #Mets have added Andres Gimenez, Thomas Szapucki, Ali Sanchez, and Jordan Humphreys to their 40-man roster, protecting them from the Rule 5 Draft.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets