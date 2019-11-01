New York Mets
Mets, Drew Gagnon Reportedly Working On KBO Deal
by: Jeff Todd — MLB Trade Rumors 7m
The Mets and righty Drew Gagnon appear to be moving towards a deal to allow the pitcher to move to …
The #Mets are reportedly interested in former Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos. https://t.co/LpgqhK25plTV / Radio Network
This is a much more light-hearted Browns-Steelers feud https://t.co/5q3QL4CjkOBlogger / Podcaster
NEWS: According to @KenDavidoff, the #Mets are showing significant interest in Robinson Chirinos. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Mets 40-man roster moves... * Four prospects added and protected from the Rule 5 draft: SS Andres Gimenez, RHP Jordan Humphreys, C Ali Sanchez, LHP Thomas Szapucki * RHP Drew Gagnon was designated for assignment. The Mets’ 40-man roster is at 40.Beat Writer / Columnist
Official: #Mets designate Drew Gagnon for assignment, add Andrés Giménez, Jordan Humphreys, Ali Sánchez and Thomas Szapucki to the 40-man roster.Blogger / Podcaster
Official: the #Mets have added Andres Gimenez, Thomas Szapucki, Ali Sanchez, and Jordan Humphreys to their 40-man roster, protecting them from the Rule 5 Draft.Beat Writer / Columnist
