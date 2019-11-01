New York Mets

Mets Merized
48477175_thumbnail

Drew Gagnon Close To Signing With Korean Team

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 8m

As noted in a Korean report and translated by MMO's own Michael Mayer, Drew Gagnon is closing in on a contract with a team in the KBO.Gagnon, 29, made 18 appearances for the Mets in 2019 in wh

Tweets