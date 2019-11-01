New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mets Add Four Prospects to 40-Man Roster Including Andres Gimenez, Thomas Szapucki

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 48s

The New York Mets announced on Wednesday they've added shortstop Andres Gimenez, catcher Ali Sanchez, right-handed pitcher Jordan Humphreys, and left-handed pitcher Thomas Szapucki to the 40-man r

