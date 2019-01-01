New York Mets
Mets pitcher Drew Gagnon reportedly close to deal to pitch in Korea
Gagnon is technically under Mets control through the 2024 season and isn't eligible for arbitration until the 2021 season, so any deal to let him leave to pitch in the KBO would require the Mets' approval.
Tweets
RT @MetsFarmReport: “I’ll work as hard as I can to make sure that Mets fans can see their team win a championship.” Tune in as @Mets prospect @Josh_wolf30 chats about being drafted out of high school & his future goals in today’s #FarmReportPodcast. Full Podcast 🎙: https://t.co/I4rgNJjpeT https://t.co/oKKCRWR1DuOfficial Team Account
RT @MandelSNY: Are there a couple of major surprising developments coming up for the Mets? Also Rapid Fire. #BNNY @SNYtv 6pm @DougWilliamsSNY @martinonyc @NYNJHarper @YankeesWFANBeat Writer / Columnist
Charles Barkley apologizes for comment about hitting a woman: https://t.co/g2J8uxgRZfBlogger / Podcaster
"I’m happy for him and he’s on a playoff team." https://t.co/jCRPmCpdp6Blogger / Podcaster
It’s officially the offseason once prospect team members start getting hired. Congrats, Smith.I’m thrilled to announce that I have accepted a Minor League Information position with the Atlanta Braves! I couldn’t be more excited to further my career with such a great organization! https://t.co/2UfxE8W9BsBlogger / Podcaster
New players union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer told agents off-the-record at meeting last Thursday that in CBA talks w/MLB they weren’t looking to do any horse trading, meaning they seek net gains rather than a give and take. Things aren’t encouraging. The good news: 2 yrs to goBeat Writer / Columnist
