Mets add Giménez, 3 others to 40-man roster

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 4m

Like most teams, the Mets did some 40-man roster shuffling on Wednesday to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft. Most pertinently, they added four prospects -- infielder Andrés Giménez, catcher Ali Sanchez, and pitchers Thomas Szapucki and Jordan...

