Mets add prospect Andres Gimenez to 40-man roster
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 3m
The Mets added four players to their 40-man roster to protect them from next month’s Rule 5 draft, including Andres Gimenez, one of their top infield prospects. The 21-year-old played his first full
The Rule 5 Draft is around the corner and the Mets added a few eligible players to the 40-man roster, making sure they aren’t poached by another team. https://t.co/LdoJvCuS3nBlogger / Podcaster
