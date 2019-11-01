New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB News: Yankees Release Jacob Ellsbury, DFA Greg Bird
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2m
The New York Yankees announced on Wednesday night that they have released Jacoby Ellsbury and DFA'd Greg Bird as part of a large group of roster moves.Ellsbury, 36, has not played for the New
Tweets
-
.@StJohnsBBall cleans up its play to earn victory over Columbia | @RogRubin https://t.co/D7EjFxUHyL #SJUBBBlogger / Podcaster
-
Don't think the future looks bright for the @Mets ? See for yourself 👇 (and read all about it too: https://t.co/wpy04CvFY5)👀Official League Account
-
Paul George is gonna need big shoulders this season https://t.co/SMja6uY8WjBlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets are looking to upgrade the catching corps #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/Cs1dPDvfYnBlogger / Podcaster
-
Number of games played since 2017: Jacoby Ellsbury: 112 Yoenis Cespedes: 119 #MetsThe last time Jacoby Ellsbury played in a major league game, Todd Frazier and Starlin Castro were in the same Yankees lineup with him.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AndrewMarchand: News story and column today. 1. Wayne Randazzo expected back with Mets radio. https://t.co/BsB6kn6u5h 2. Notes column: Radical idea for NBA to take on early season ratings slump. https://t.co/lsDQN8NNIQBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets