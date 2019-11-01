New York Mets

Mets Merized
48487403_thumbnail

MLB News: Yankees Release Jacob Ellsbury, DFA Greg Bird

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 2m

The New York Yankees announced on Wednesday night that they have released Jacoby Ellsbury and DFA'd Greg Bird as part of a large group of roster moves.Ellsbury, 36, has not played for the New

Tweets