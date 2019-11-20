New York Mets

New York Post
48489870_thumbnail

Mets interview Hensley Meulens for bench-coach job

by: Dan Martin, Ken Davidoff New York Post 2m

Add Hensley Meulens to the list of candidates for the Mets’ bench coach job. The former Giants’ coach interviewed for the spot. He spent 10 years with the recently retired Bruce Bochy in San

Tweets