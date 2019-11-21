New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Formerly Metsblog Ups Its Clickbaity Game and it’s…..
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 6m
SLACKISH REACTION: The Winter Of Nothing continues. Reports are that Wayne Randazzo will return to the Mets radio booth. NOT LINKING: The Mets interviewed Bam Bam Muelens for the bench coach position. I am not hating on this news, but what else do...
Tweets
-
J.J. Cooper: Dueling Letters Highlight Dramatic Differences Between MLB, MiLB On Elimination https://t.co/c1OSoBKvWkBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Just met Jorge, a great baseball fan, in Starbucks on Collins. He knows his stuff!Just met one of my favorite Baseball sports rider of all time. @JonHeyman and his wife. What nice people they are. Thank you for the pic Jon. https://t.co/AAvzAwfgj6Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Re: Talk of expansion to Orlando -- and this won't happen because owners are making too much money now to let it happen -- I think MLB's on-field product would honestly benefit from the addition of as many 6 new teams.TV / Radio Personality
-
Goody certainly fits what BVW said he’s looking for in a reliever with swing & miss stuff (15.7 SwStr%, 28.9% K rate in 2019). He also won’t be a FA until 2023. Could certainly be a high upside pickup for the #Mets.One interesting name that was DFA'd yesterday is right-hander reliever Nick Goody. Goody had a 3.54 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 11.1 K/9 last year with the Indians. Big concerns are 1.5 HR/9 and 4.9 BB/9. His xwOBA was .253 last year, tied with Jacob deGrom for 14th in baseball.Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: MLB Rumor Roundup: Jharel Cotton Among Players DFA’d https://t.co/i80rcPRRx7 #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
It remains a slow offseason so far for the Mets but baseball as a whole can’t stop making headlines. Catch up on all the latest news and drama here. https://t.co/DbOjtUnu9PBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets