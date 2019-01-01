New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets: Drew Gagnon DFA’d
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 19s
The New York Mets made a handful of roster moves over the last couple of days to bolster their 40-man roster.
Tweets
-
Miami and San Diego. #AskRamos@Mets @TheRealSmith22 #AskRamos favorite road stadium or city to visitOfficial Team Account
-
Ken Griffey Jr. turns 50 today. Fun to look back and wonder what could’ve been had Griffey Jr. accepted a trade to Queens in late 1999. #Mets #LGM @MetsMerized https://t.co/wRkr6aDq3OBlogger / Podcaster
-
Manfred confirms that the leaked list of de-affiliated teams is correct. Again: Still no agreement.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
-
Rob Manfred said they recommended to keep 120 minor league franchises. There is no agreement with the minor leagues.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @martinonyc: The Mets didn’t offer Grandal 4/60 last year or whatever is commonly understood. The teams were pretty deep in talks and it might have gotten there eventually, but it never did. Mets signed Ramos insteadTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets