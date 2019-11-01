New York Mets

Mets Merized
48288784_thumbnail

MLB News: White Sox Sign Yasmani Grandal

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 3m

The White Sox announced on Thursday they've signed All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal. The deal is four-years, $73 million, making it the largest contract in franchise history.Grandal, 31, is on

Tweets