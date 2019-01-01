New York Mets

Metsblog
48507042_thumbnail

WATCH: The Mets' Top 5 Unlikely Hero Moments

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 8m

This past season, the Mets have had a handful of unlikely heros that captured the hearts of fans with their clutch hits. Rajai Davis might ring a bell? Re-live the Top 5 unlikely hero moments this year.

Tweets