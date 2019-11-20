New York Mets

Mets Merized
48507192_thumbnail

2019 Mets Report Card: Jeurys Familia, RHP

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 2m

Jeurys Familia, RHPPlayer Data: Age: 30, B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 66 G, 60 IP, 4-2, 5.70 ERA, 7 HR, 42 BB, 63 SO, 1.733 WHIPAdvanced Stats: 71 ERA+, 4.88 FIP, -0.4 WARFree Agent: 202220

Tweets