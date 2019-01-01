New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets will jump into 21st century with next pitching coach hire, plus details on Dave Eiland's firing
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
The Yankees fired Larry Rothschild, not because he wasn't doing well at his job, but because the job changed. The same can be said for Dave Eiland. That's why the Mets will be following the new school model.
Tweets
-
RT @AlbaneseLaura: Manfred hopes the investigation wraps up by spring training. They’re also continuing to investigate Taubman.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @KenDavidoff: From the way Rob Manfred spoke today, it sure sounds like the Danny Farquahr sequence is a smoking gun against the #Astros. More to come here: https://t.co/nJesdhLnt4 #WhiteSoxBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @HasimPhillips: CHILLS! https://t.co/AB6hTMGyoGTV / Radio Personality
-
I am really considering live-streaming my therapist appointments. The sponsors would line up for those numbers, baby.TV / Radio Personality
-
The White Sox lineup by mid-2020 is looking stout, but they really need a proven starting pitcher. Zack Wheeler would look great there. If it happens, they could be ready to make their move sooner than anticipated.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
From the way Rob Manfred spoke today, it sure sounds like the Danny Farquahr sequence is a smoking gun against the #Astros. More to come here: https://t.co/nJesdhLnt4 #WhiteSoxBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets