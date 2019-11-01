Mets Sign Lefty Chasen Shreve to Minor League Deal

I grew up going to minor league parks in Norwich, New Haven, Trenton, New Britain, Brooklyn, etc. I loved getting the chance to watch some of the top prospects & players who eventually went on to have successful big league careers early on. Terrific value & so fan-friendly.

Céspedes Family BBQ Minor League Baseball kicks ****. It’s affordable baseball that allows everyone, not just folks in big cities, to experience everything weird/wonderful about this sport To celebrate MiLB, heres a thread of great MiLB stuff we’ve witnessed over the years Feel free to share yours!