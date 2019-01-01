New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets Sign Chasen Shreve
by: Kyle Newman — Empire Sports Media 1m
The New York Mets have made their first move of the offseason. They have signed Chasen Shreve to a minor league deal.
Tweets
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Too many Hall of Fame caliber players on this ballot to vote for only one player. https://t.co/sdLfv71dq7Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets reportedly add former Yankee Chasen Shreve on a minor-league deal https://t.co/Z3jwNsRrhHTV / Radio Network
-
I grew up going to minor league parks in Norwich, New Haven, Trenton, New Britain, Brooklyn, etc. I loved getting the chance to watch some of the top prospects & players who eventually went on to have successful big league careers early on. Terrific value & so fan-friendly.Minor League Baseball kicks ****. It’s affordable baseball that allows everyone, not just folks in big cities, to experience everything weird/wonderful about this sport To celebrate MiLB, heres a thread of great MiLB stuff we’ve witnessed over the years Feel free to share yours!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Kratch, you’re an enabler.LISTEN: NJ Advance Media has obtained audio of WFAN producer Al Dukes' 911 call about the dog fight outside his Matawan apartment complex. @WFANmornings @Alsboringtweets @JerryRecco https://t.co/h9IVUPOFU0TV / Radio Personality
-
Someone has to pay up https://t.co/fKzCNXXfNXBlogger / Podcaster
-
There were a lot of contributors in the ‘86 season that ultimately led to the @Mets being crowned World Champions, but perhaps none bigger than Bobby Ojeda. https://t.co/9Sgj4JIT1FOwner / Front Office
- More Mets Tweets