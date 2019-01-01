New York Mets
Mets reportedly add lefty reliever Chasen Shreve on a minor league deal
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
For his career, Shreve has held opposing hitters to a .232 batting average, and interestingly enough, he has reverse splits, as right-handed hitters have a career .223 average against him, while lefties have hit .247.
