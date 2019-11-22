New York Mets
Mets reportedly sign left-hander Chasen Shreve to minor-league deal - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2m
The former Yankee is the first known non-roster invitee to Mets camp.
Tweets
What would make this offseason a disaster for the #Mets? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/ygIgYFSTze
Who is the most underrated #Mets player of the decade? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/fTSVwsO6ga
RT @metsrewind: November 21, 1983: @Mets OF Darryl Strawberry is named Rookie of the Year, snapping the @Dodgers four-year run of ROY winners (Rick Sutcliffe, Steve Howe, Fernando Valenzuela, and Steve Sax). #LGM #MetsRewind https://t.co/djYKxhszkF
Why the #Mets could really use Dellin Betances #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/6Wlhnyk5ju
RT @metsrewind: November 21, 1972: Jon Matlack (15-10, 2.32) as National League Rookie of the Year. Matlack becomes the second player in franchise history to win the award, joining teammate Tom Seaver, who won the ROY in 1967. #LGM #MetsRewind https://t.co/jDEIZU3OxR
A reunion in the works? https://t.co/6wBPMnDuWT
