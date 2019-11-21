New York Mets
Wilson Ramos determined to improve after hearing ‘a lot of bad things’
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 2m
Wilson Ramos expects to be the Mets starting catcher next year — including when Noah Syndergaard is on the mound. Ramos said he was pleased when general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said last week at
