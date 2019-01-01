New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
WATCH: Wilson Ramos discusses adjusting to new pitching staff in first season with Mets
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 7m
The 32-year-old catcher discussed his first season in Queens, a year in which he batted .288 with 14 home runs.
Tweets
-
East Notes: Mets, Ramos, BoSox, Holt, Rays, Braves https://t.co/IsLBB9Aj6GBlogger / Podcaster
-
Someone is really excited for the Pinewood DerbyTesla truck #Cybertruck #teslatruck https://t.co/IyuqU9K8W9Beat Writer / Columnist
-
A statement win for Patrick Ewing's Hoyas https://t.co/myyZIGbve7Blogger / Podcaster
-
#MLB unveils plan for drastic cut in minor league teams https://t.co/QLBldYzwNG via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Guessing I am way too late to make the Homer’s car jokeTesla truck #Cybertruck #teslatruck https://t.co/IyuqU9K8W9Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Padres: *blushing* 🤎 https://t.co/ewnjHfQYKcBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets