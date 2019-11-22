New York Mets

The Mets Police
48527924_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: all I got is Mets signed Chasen Shreve

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

SLACKISH REACTION:  The Mets have signed Chasen Shreve!  Mr. Shreve has somehow pitched six seasons in MLB without me ever hearing his name once.  He appears to be a relief pitcher who was 1-0 with a 9.00 ERA in 2019.  Good job Wags! And that’s it.  I

Tweets