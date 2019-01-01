New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Which free-agent pitcher could be the next Gerrit Cole?
by: David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer — ESPN 33s
A good pitcher with elite upside? Sounds familiar. Here's why Zack Wheeler might be this offseason's biggest score and who else can break through.
Tweets
-
Quite a week in my small/mid-major household. @BUAthletics beats SEC's South Carolina on the road. And now @HofstraPride knocks off UCLA at Pauley. Wow, wow, wow. @Tyler_Botte6Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Which free-agent pitcher could be the next Gerrit Cole? https://t.co/5PLJkk2gt8TV / Radio Network
-
More great work by @GeorgeAKingIII#Yankees looking to recoup some of the money they owe Jacoby Ellsbury https://t.co/IogEJkuoesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New York Mets sign ex-Yankee Chasen Shreve https://t.co/rO1aRhJYSjBlogger / Podcaster
-
Will #Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen gain some trust from the fans this winter? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/SFmFGjAPQ9Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: Wilson Ramos and Mets Deliver Over 2,000 Turkeys https://t.co/SWkhc2dmt2 #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets