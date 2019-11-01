New York Mets

nj.com
47888498_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Mets add ex-Yankees lefty as possible bullpen contributor - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen fired manager Mickey Callaway and replaced him in the dugout with former New York Yankees outfielder Carlos Beltran.

Tweets