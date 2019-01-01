New York Mets
Joey Cora has met with Mets multiple times for bench coach job: report
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
As they continue to look for their next bench coach, the Mets have met with Joey Cora multiple times for the role, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.
Joey Cora has reportedly met with the Mets multiple times about their bench coach vacancy
