Mets dugout mugs are a thing for some reason

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

I don’t know why you’d want to pour your bottle of beer into this, or why you’d spend $60 in it but hey I’m just happy to have anything at all to post at this point. Insiders: Jerry Koosman to attend 2020 Queens Baseball Convention

